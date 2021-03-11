Jamie Carragher jovially compares Nat Phillips to AC Milan legend

Jamie Carragher jokingly compared Liverpool centre-half Nat Phillips to AC Milan and Italy legend Franco Baresi after a monstrous performance against RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Alongside Ozan Kabak, the 23-year-old defender was an immovable force as the Reds charged to victory with a clean sheet in hand.

Speaking some time after the full-time whistle, Carragher called Phillips the ‘Bolton Baresi‘ in response to Micah Richards’ assessment of the Liverpool star on CBS Sports.

As quoted by HITC, the former Manchester City and England defender said: “Nat Phillips I thought today was outstanding,” before being interrupted by Carra’s one-liner.

Richards, as is his nature, burst out laughing in response before adding: “Oh my God, he’s definitely not Baresi. But today he played very, very well.”

Joking and hyperbole aside, Phillips did have a solid game alongside Kabak – a partnership we could get used to seeing as the remainder of the season winds down.

With Fabinho back in his typical position as the anchor, if the six-times Champions League title holders can turn their form around, no-one can write Liverpool off just yet.