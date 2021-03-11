Jurgen Klopp rejects media’s criticism of Liverpool star Thiago: “It’s not a short-term project”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about Thiago Alcantara after the Reds’ 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

The Spaniard has come under fire this season, with some pundits and fans sticking the blame for the Premier League champions’ faltering form on the former Bayern Munich man.

Speaking after the victory over Leipzig, Klopp held a post-match press conference and addressed the media.

Taking about Thiago, the Liverpool boss said he has absolutely nothing to do with the Reds’ misfirings this season.

“Thiago was good, they were all good,” Klopp said, as quoted by the Echo. “When Naby [Keita] came on that was also good and it was helpful.

“I assume when you all look at Liverpool from Germany, people say [the problem’s] to do with Thiago or whatever – that’s rubbish. For the players who were new, they always needed time to get used to our game plan but Thiago doesn’t have that.

“But he improves week on week. It is not a short-term project, it is a long-term project and it was good. It is very fluid how we work together, the boys played some nice passes and Thiago had a great chance as well, I think he could have had a shot on goal but instead passed.”

Thiago has walked into hellfire at Anfield this season, with injuries to our three first-choice central defenders, and a few others littered throughout the squad.

It’s forced the midfield maestro to take on responsibilities he’d have not expected at Liverpool, including playing as the No.6 for a handful of games thus far.

Throwing Fabinho back into the midfield mixer has allowed Thiago to truly shine.