Jurgen Klopp reveals post-match chat with Fabinho about playing in midfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he spoke to Fabinho about his playing position after the Reds’ 4-0 aggregate win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

The Brazilian powerhouse has been used as a makeshift centre-half for much of the last 3-4 months, in the absence of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk.

His importance in that role was ramped up when Joel Matip was ruled out for the season just before the January transfer window.

Fabinho was then pretty much locked in defence, where captain Jordan Henderson also filled in at times – until Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies joined over the winter.

We’re yet to see Davies in action, but Kabak has already proven Liverpool right in seeking out his services with some solid performances.

Klopp put faith in the Turk and Nat Phillips to get the job done in defence against Leipzig on Wednesday – with Fabinho reprising his role as the anchor – and reaped the benefits as the Reds waltzed to a 2-0 win on the night.

Speaking after the game, the Liverpool boss said he spoke to the Brazilian after the game about playing in midfield and joked that his performance was proof that No.6 is his favourite position.

Klopp: "I told Fab on the way downstairs, 'you like the position No 6 more then yeah? He said ‘yeah!’ You couldn’t show it more clearly!" #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 10, 2021