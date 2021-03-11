Rb Leipzig’s Twitter account makes big and bold prediction for Liverpool’s season

Rb Leipzig are so confident Liverpool will qualify for next season’s Champions League, they said they’re looking forward to facing us next season.

When pushed on the matter by a Liverpool fan who pointed out to them our Premier League position, they claimed there was ‘no doubt’ we’d qualify!

Congrats, @LFC! Well deserved through to the #ChampionsLeague-quarterfinals. All the best for the rest of the season! 🙏 See you again next year! https://t.co/SJmquFgRA5 — Die Roten Bullen (@DieRotenBullen) March 10, 2021

No doubts 😌 — Die Roten Bullen (@DieRotenBullen) March 10, 2021

With the Reds currently in eighth place domestically, seven points off fourth placed and in-form Chelsea, our best bet of qualifying for next season’s Champions League is probably winning this one!

We’re in the quarterfinals now, so anything can happen – but we’ll likely need a kind draw in which we avoid Manchester City, PSG or Bayern Munich – at least until the semis.

The win last night though has injected some much-needed positivity into the fanbase.

We can still have a good crack at the top four, but we’ll need to win pretty much every game.

With Fabinho back at no.6, maybe this is possible!