Telling Mo Salah / Wayne Rooney stat goes viral following Egyptian King’s 25th goal of the season

Mo Salah is quietly having a jaw-dropping goalscoring season.

Liverpool’s no.11 scored a lovely left-footed finish last night to effectively seal the tie against Rb Leipzig and help the Reds progress to the Champions League quarters.

In all competitions, he has 25 goals, which is the third time he’s reached that tally for Liverpool – with last season’s 23 the only time he fell short.

To put that into context, Wayne Rooney, Manchester United’s record ever goalscorer, managed it just twice, as this tweet from Dougie Critchley points out:

25 goals in all competitions this season now for Mo Salah, for the 3rd time in 4 seasons. Rooney managed it twice in 13 years at United. — Dougie Critchley (@DougieCritchley) March 10, 2021

Salah has been criticised for his form this season, but when you look at the numbers, it just feels ridiculous that he isn’t being regarded as some sort of saviour, given the team’s struggles.

Sadio Mane looked much better last night, and Diogo Jota was sharp – bar his finishing – so maybe our attack will be fluid again.

We know Mo will have his eye on the Premier League Golden Boot, too. He’s currently on 17, one ahead of Harry Kane, his closest challenger.