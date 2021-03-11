Telling Mo Salah / Wayne Rooney stat goes viral following Egyptian King’s 25th goal of the season

Posted by
Telling Mo Salah / Wayne Rooney stat goes viral following Egyptian King’s 25th goal of the season

Mo Salah is quietly having a jaw-dropping goalscoring season.

Liverpool’s no.11 scored a lovely left-footed finish last night to effectively seal the tie against Rb Leipzig and help the Reds progress to the Champions League quarters.

In all competitions, he has 25 goals, which is the third time he’s reached that tally for Liverpool – with last season’s 23 the only time he fell short.

To put that into context, Wayne Rooney, Manchester United’s record ever goalscorer, managed it just twice, as this tweet from Dougie Critchley points out:

Salah has been criticised for his form this season, but when you look at the numbers, it just feels ridiculous that he isn’t being regarded as some sort of saviour, given the team’s struggles.

Sadio Mane looked much better last night, and Diogo Jota was sharp – bar his finishing – so maybe our attack will be fluid again.

Salah, Bayern, Liverpool
Salah’s record goal tally is 44, from his debut season

We know Mo will have his eye on the Premier League Golden Boot, too. He’s currently on 17, one ahead of Harry Kane, his closest challenger.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top