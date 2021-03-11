(Video) Jurgen Klopp admits Thiago hasn’t adapted to Liverpool yet

Liverpool star Thiago had a brilliant game against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night as the Reds waltzed to a 4-0 aggregate win.

The Spaniard was given a new lease of life with Fabinho operating in the No.6 role, freeing the former Bayern Munich man of defensive duties.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp reveals post-match chat with Fabinho about playing in midfield

Speaking after the win, manager Jurgen Klopp admitted Thiago hasn’t got used to Liverpool’s gameplan yet but continues to improve each week.

If he isn’t 100% adapted yet – just imagine how good he’ll be when he is, Reds!

Take a look at the video below.

