(Video) Jurgen Klopp admits Thiago hasn’t adapted to Liverpool yet

Liverpool star Thiago had a brilliant game against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night as the Reds waltzed to a 4-0 aggregate win.

The Spaniard was given a new lease of life with Fabinho operating in the No.6 role, freeing the former Bayern Munich man of defensive duties.

Speaking after the win, manager Jurgen Klopp admitted Thiago hasn’t got used to Liverpool’s gameplan yet but continues to improve each week.

If he isn’t 100% adapted yet – just imagine how good he’ll be when he is, Reds!



🗣️"You always need time to get used to our gameplan – obviously Thiago doesn't have that yet but it improves week on week." Klopp on Thiago, Naby and #LFC players getting used to the system 📈 pic.twitter.com/MOsGl9qYY9 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 10, 2021