(Video) Jurgen Klopp gushes over Nat Phillips after Champions League debut: “He’s doing the right things”

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips put in a monstrous performance on Wednesday night as the Reds waltzed into the last eight of the Champions League by eliminating RB Leipzig.

Speaking after the win, manager Jurgen Klopp gushed over the Bolton born centre-half after keeping a clean sheet on his European debut.

The boss told journalists “he’s doing the right things” when talking about Phillips’ performances over the last few months – in which he has been thrust into the limelight at Liverpool.

Take a look at the video below for Klopp’s full take on Phillips’ game.

Jurgen Klopp talking about Liverpool's 'MONSTER' Nat Phillips! ❣️ (Give him a new deal, Reds) pic.twitter.com/PFcst1sFVi — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 11, 2021