(Video) Jurgen Klopp pays Fabinho the perfect compliment; Brazilian is the epitome of his class

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reacted to Fabinho’s glittering performance against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

The Brazilian returned to his typical No.6 role, with Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips putting in a solid shift as a defensive pairing.

Fabinho played a huge part in Liverpool’s win, allowing Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum more freedom to join the attack, and Klopp paid the midfielder the ultimate compliment.

Speaking after the 4-0 aggregate win, Klopp said his No.6 is the “best in the world in that position, it is clear.”

Take a look at the video below for the boss’ full take on Fabinho.

🗣️"No.6 is his position. Best in the world in that position, it is clear." Jurgen Klopp on the influence of the outstanding Fabinho 🇧🇷 #LFC pic.twitter.com/4zQ8Eh94xO — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 10, 2021