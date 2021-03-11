(Video) Klopp’s winning hug with Naby Keita the wholesome content we all need right now

Liverpool won last night, and as a result, everything feels rosier! The Reds downed Rb Leipzig 2-0, to make it a 4-0 aggregate – with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane scoring in both legs.

We created tonnes of chances yesterday evening, with Fabinho shining in central midfield – the first time he’s been able to play there since September.

When our first goal went in, the relief on the touchline was evident – with Jurgen Klopp and Naby Keita enjoying a big hug – just as the Guinean was about to take the field.

It’s just so nice to see Klopp’s beaming grin again. When he’s happy, we’re happy!

We’re already so excited for the quarters!

The best gif you’ll see all day pic.twitter.com/0fH6frjFrY — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) March 11, 2021