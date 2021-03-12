13-goal Bundesliga striker reveals he’d struggle to say no to Liverpool: “This club are just something special for me”

Sasa Kalajdzic has revealed that he’d be very tempted by an offer to leave VFB Stuttgart if it came from Liverpool in the summer window.

The striker has enjoyed a somewhat prolific season for the German outfit, registering 17 goal contributions in all competitions in 26 games.

“I feel good overall at VfB, but that would be a really difficult decision because I like Liverpool very much,” the Bundesliga forward told Bild (via Inside Futbol). “This club are just something special for me.”

Would Liverpool be interested in a player like Kalajdzic?

Being the 6th-highest scorer in the Bundesliga, at the time of writing, the Austrian is hardly the most formidable forward the Reds could acquire.

At 23-years-old, however, Kalajdzic is the 3rd-youngest of the top ten, behind teammate Silas Wamangituka (21) and Erling Haaland (20).

Given that Diogo Jota was purchased at the same age in the summer, the forward would represent the ideal age group for Jurgen Klopp to mould.

Ultimately, of course, it all comes down to whether the player is a right fit for the system, with all the desired characteristics attached that the recruitment team at Liverpool keeps in mind.

