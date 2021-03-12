Ex-Klopp teammate compares LFC target to Virgil van Dijk; says Leipzig star would ‘say yes’ to joining Reds

Guido Schafer, a former teammate of Jurgen Klopp in their playing days at Mainz, said that he believed Ibrahima Konate would “say yes” if given the opportunity to join Liverpool in the summer.

The Frenchman, whom the German compared to Virgil van Dijk, has been heavily linked with a move to the Reds in the upcoming window alongside defensive partner Dayot Upamecano, though the latter has since agreed a switch to rivals Bayern Munich.

“He’s as good as Dayot Upamecano when he is fit, but Ibrahima has one problem and this is the problem with injuries,” the 56-year-old told Matt Addison on the Blood Red podcast. “He’s a very, very tough player. Tall, also fast, good technique, a good view of the match, and I think a little bit Virgil van Dijk, a little bit.”

“If Jurgen Klopp will call him and say ‘Ibrahima, come to the Anfield Road,’ I think he would say yes,” Schafer added, when asked whether Konate would consider making the switch to Anfield. “It’s one of the most famous clubs in the world.”

Would Konate be a good fit for Liverpool?

From Schafer’s perspective, the player certainly sounds like he’d be a more than exciting addition to the squad, particularly when we consider the comparison with Virgil van Dijk.

Considering how we’ve been affected by our injury crisis in defence, however, operating for much of the season with back-up centre-backs, often including a midfielder in the backline, some reluctance in making a move for the 21-year-old may be understandable.

On his day, you’d find few who’d argue against the quality of Joel Matip, but the Cameroonian’s injury-proneness has been a constant source of frustration during his Anfield career.

The talent on offer from the French international is undeniable, but we’d have to ask serious questions over whether the Leipzig man’s body would be able to handle the rigours of the most physical league in the world.

