Ex-PL forward goes against Robbie Fowler’s Salah advice: “Who would you bring in if you sell Salah?”

Kevin Campbell has questioned the idea that Liverpool should sell Mo Salah to fund a move for one of Europe’s hotshots.

The ex-forward’s thoughts follow Robbie Fowler’s prior comments about the Egyptian King, in which he advised Jurgen Klopp’s side to sell the No.11 if he truly wished to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

“Who would you bring in if you sell Salah?” the Englishman told Football Insider. “He is at the top of the goalscoring charts again – he has been unbelievable. Who comes in to replace his goals? Who could hit the ground running? Those players are few and far between in world football.”

The suggestion has been that the Reds would have to sell one of their prized front-three in order to fund a big-money move for one of Europe’s elite talents – an Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, to be precise.

“Even if they went all out for Mbappe, there is no guarantee that he will hit the ground running. Werner was scoring goals for fun in Germany and look at him now. He is nowhere near as prolific,“ the former Everton striker added. “You have to tread carefully. If you sold Salah and didn’t replace the goals, Liverpool would not be the same team.”

What are the chances of Liverpool parting ways with Salah this summer?

Recent rumours appear to have fed on the concerns mounting over what our transfer window might look like in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, let alone the further financial ramifications of failing to make the top four spots.

With both Mbappe and Haaland continuing to light up Europe with their prolific performances, the expectation is that any side wishing to change the balance of power across the continent, by bringing in one of the two, will have to fork out some serious cash.

Liverpool are undeniably in the mix by virtue of our size and stature, though we at the EOTK are in doubt – despite reports suggesting we’ll be backed by FSG in the summer – over whether Klopp would sanction the use of such a big chunk of funds on one player.

If it should come down to a choice between selling Salah, or bringing in no one come the season end, we’d still back the 28-year-old to be wearing the red shirt next season.

