Firmino could be back for Wolves clash; success of trio favoured v Leipzig suggests no need to rush return

Roberto Firmino “has a chance” of being available for selection in Liverpool’s impending clash with Wolves next week, according to Carl Markham.

The reporter rightly pointed out, however, that the performances of the chosen front-three against RB Leipzig midweek may encourage Jurgen Klopp to keep the Brazilian on the sidelines.

The 29-year-old has come under fire of late for a perceived drop-off in form, with his usual link-up play, deemed so key to the functioning of the Reds’ attack, inexplicably missing since the turn of the year.

Roberto Firmino has a chance of being fit for @LFC's game @Wolves on Monday – his fitness is still being monitored – but the need to get him back ASAP has been lessened by how well the front three of @MoSalah @DiogoJota18 and Mane did in the week — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) March 12, 2021

Does Firmino still have a role to play under Jurgen Klopp?

The idea that we could be discussing the end of our reliance upon Firmino, someone who has been an integral system player for Klopp’s side, feels rather strange and somewhat premature.

While we can’t deny that the No.9’s form has suffered from a notable dip, given the unique circumstances of the season in terms of injuries, we have to give the Brazil international the benefit of the doubt.

We at the EOTK would be completely in favour of the recruitment team bringing in another forward, at the very least to allow for better rotation, particularly given the limitation of our other options.

However, without another season to determine whether the former Hoffenheim star was a casualty of the disruption to the team structure, it’s arguably too early to call time on his Liverpool career.

