Funky potential Liverpool away kit for 2021/22 splits opinion on Twitter – ‘Insult to the eyeballs’

What would appear to be a concept away kit has surfaced on Twitter, dividing Liverpool fans on social media.

The jersey features the turquoise from our current away number in the detailing, though is largely white with a black paint splash effect over the front.

Potential away kit for next season, thoughts reds?👀 pic.twitter.com/2fZXLoH7MC — The Anfield Alert (@TheAnfieldAlert) March 12, 2021

Having been previously accused of producing identically-styled kits across various clubs sponsored by the organisation, we imagine Nike will be rather keen to come up with acutely original designs next term.

The effort above certainly would qualify as unique and, in all honesty, isn’t actually that bad.

We strongly suspect it’s just a concept kit, of course, but it would be fantastic to see our kit manufacturer come up with something particularly audacious once more for our away jersey in 2021/22.

You can catch the fan reaction below:

Personally I think it's kinda cool — 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕩 🇮🇪 (@AlexFtbl) March 12, 2021

If this is our actual kit, i can only assume it’s a punishment from Nike for how bad we’ve been this season, in fairness the quality of that kit does reflect our performances against Fulham, Burnley etc. Insult to the eyeballs 😭 — ＣＨＩＥＦ#KLOPPIN #FSGOUT (@LFCdedoid) March 12, 2021

decent tbf — trentSZN🇮🇪☔ (@ttrentszn) March 12, 2021

