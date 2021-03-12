Funky potential Liverpool away kit for 2021/22 splits opinion on Twitter – ‘Insult to the eyeballs’

What would appear to be a concept away kit has surfaced on Twitter, dividing Liverpool fans on social media.

The jersey features the turquoise from our current away number in the detailing, though is largely white with a black paint splash effect over the front.

Nike’s debut away kit for Liverpool likewise split opinion upon release

Having been previously accused of producing identically-styled kits across various clubs sponsored by the organisation, we imagine Nike will be rather keen to come up with acutely original designs next term.

The effort above certainly would qualify as unique and, in all honesty, isn’t actually that bad.

We strongly suspect it’s just a concept kit, of course, but it would be fantastic to see our kit manufacturer come up with something particularly audacious once more for our away jersey in 2021/22.

You can catch the fan reaction below:

