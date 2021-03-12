(Image) Potential Liverpool Nike home kit for 2021/22 leaked

Liverpool’s potential home kit from Nike for the next season has surfaced online, as released by @esvaphane on Twitter.

The burgundy jersey features what appears to be pink lightning bolts and trimming on the sleeves and collar.

The distinct lack of white on the top beyond the logos seems a little disconcerting – perhaps if the lightning features were also white the kit might come across a little less jarring to the eye.

While we’re more than happy for Nike to experiment, we at the EOTK are personally not too sure about this particular Liverpool home shirt and hope that it’s just another concept kit.

💥 Liverpool 21-22 iç saha forması sızdı! 💥

💥 Liverpool 21-22 home jersey leaked!💥 pic.twitter.com/gD5JFkwcNs — esvaphane (@esvaphane) March 12, 2021