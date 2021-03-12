(Image) Rumoured LFC 2021/22 home kit looks even better on Van Dijk

By now the ‘leaked’ Nike home kit for the 2021/22 season will have reached many of the phone screens of Liverpool supporters across the globe.

The potential jersey, which is yet to be verified, stands as a marked departure from recent designs, with pink detailing on the collar, sleeves, and on the body of the shirt itself.

We weren’t especially keen on the kit from the original image released, however, seeing it modeled on Virgil van Dijk, courtesy of @UKIGFX, we’ve started to warm to it a little.

While we could potentially get used to the lightning bolts running across the kit, there seems to be something rather odd about not having white on the collar and sleeves – perhaps its just a bit of change we need to get used to!

Based on the rumoured home kit… pic.twitter.com/rYwA8kbG12 — U (@UKIGFX) March 12, 2021