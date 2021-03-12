Kelleher close to training return as report reveals full extent of goalkeeper’s injury

Caoimhin Kelleher is due to be back in Liverpool training this coming weekend, having been ruled out with a stomach muscle injury, as reported by The 42.

The Irishman has been out of action since mid-February, with the Reds pulling Adrian back into the squad in the meantime.

Kelleher is only due to return to training at Liverpool this weekend after a spell on the sidelines so Irish camp need everything to go to plan next week so he can make the trip. Game is 13 days away. — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) March 11, 2021

When are we likely to see Kelleher back in the Liverpool matchday squad?

Given Jurgen Klopp’s preference for those returning from injury to have made it through at least a couple of full team training sessions, we at the EOTK would expect the No.62 to miss out on the tie with Wolves on Monday.

With the international break following for the remainder of March – barring any further complications – the shotstopper should be back on the bench for our Arsenal visit at the start of April.

While Adrian is a more than capable deputy to Alisson Becker, the young Academy graduate is deemed to be the Brazilian’s main understudy for the foreseeable future and one whose progress we’re keen to track over the coming seasons.

