Kelleher close to training return as report reveals full extent of goalkeeper’s injury

Caoimhin Kelleher is due to be back in Liverpool training this coming weekend, having been ruled out with a stomach muscle injury, as reported by The 42.

The Irishman has been out of action since mid-February, with the Reds pulling Adrian back into the squad in the meantime.

Since being given the nod by Klopp for the 1-0 victory over Ajax in December, Kelleher has officially overtaken Adrian as Alisson’s No.2

When are we likely to see Kelleher back in the Liverpool matchday squad?

Given Jurgen Klopp’s preference for those returning from injury to have made it through at least a couple of full team training sessions, we at the EOTK would expect the No.62 to miss out on the tie with Wolves on Monday.

With the international break following for the remainder of March – barring any further complications – the shotstopper should be back on the bench for our Arsenal visit at the start of April.

While Adrian is a more than capable deputy to Alisson Becker, the young Academy graduate is deemed to be the Brazilian’s main understudy for the foreseeable future and one whose progress we’re keen to track over the coming seasons.

