Liverpool keeping tabs on bargain Porto star with Premier League experience – report

Liverpool have reportedly asked for information about potential transfer target Chancel Mbemba, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

Following long-term injuries sustained to the Reds’ starting centre-back duo, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, the club has been linked with a never-ending stream of defenders.

The Porto man has begun to attract attention for his recent performances with the incumbent Primeira Liga champions, who most notably knocked out Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Is there any chance of Liverpool having a serious look at Mbemba?

Given the number of centre-halves we’ve been linked to since the latter stages of 2020, it’s difficult to take any new rumour that pops up vaguely seriously.

The idea that we’d spend only €15m on a defender, despite numerous reports suggesting that the position would be a priority for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the summer, seems far-fetched.

That is of course unless Ozan Kabak doesn’t do enough to impress the German, in which case two centre-backs have to be considered an absolute must once the season comes to an end.

Keep those salt shakers at the ready, Reds – we’re not too sure about the likelihood of this reported move materialising.

