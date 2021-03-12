Real Madrid will sell Varane this summer if contract talks fail; opens the door for potential LFC move – report

Real Madrid are planning to sell Raphael Varane this summer should the Frenchman choose not to extend his stay at the Bernabeu, as reported by the Metro.

With the centre-half’s contract expiring in the summer of 2022, the La Liga giant will hope to avoid a situation in which they may have to sell the 27-year-old for a cut-price fee in the winter window, or for free next year.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with a move for World Cup-winner, should the Spanish outfit choose to avoid taking such a risk.

Where will Varane end up beyond the summer window?

While Liverpool have reportedly identified the centre-back position as a key point of reinforcement come the season end, the Red Devils’ comparatively weak starting options may make the French international more of a priority for them.

Considering the financial ramifications of COVID-19, it’s entirely possible that a reasonable deal could be arranged to attain the Madrid man’s signature.

The stumbling block for Jurgen Klopp’s side will be the high quality options the German can call upon in the form of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, which may present some concerns to Varane over the likelihood of an immediate starting spot in the first-XI.

Without being able to guarantee a starting place, we have to cast doubt over whether the Lens defender could be convinced to make the switch to Anfield.

