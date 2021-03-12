Thiago says ‘great’ Fabinho will unlock his creative side, but says he’s not been good enough at Liverpool so far

We absolutely loved watching Thiago and Fabinho in midfield together against Rb Leipzig on Wednesday night.

The pair dominated off the ball and were very smart on it – creating a wonderful platform from which the rest of the team could perform.

Fabinho’s physicality and composure massively helped the backline, but also Thiago – who got further forward and played some incisive passes to the forwards – including a sumptuous through-ball to Mo Salah in the first-half.

Thiago told reporters that he’s not happy with his start to life at Liverpool, but thinks Fabinho can help him improve.

He told LFCTV: “‘I know that I receive some criticism about my performances, but I’m not happy with my performances since I came here…

“Fabinho is a great player. He gives us a lot of confidence. It’s awesome to play alongside him. It meant I could move forward and play with the strikers more. I like it as it means you’re nearer the goal to create chances.”

We think Thiago has been far better than he’s given himself credit for. There’s been a few poor games, but his team-mates in those matches were no better.

Going forward, we love the idea of Fabinho holding, Thiago creating and one other alongside them running their heart out.

Remember, we have Jordan Henderson hopefully coming back after the international break, too.