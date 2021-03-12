Wijnaldum set to pursue Liverpool extension as Barcelona interest cools in light of Moriba rise – report

Gini Wijnaldum is reportedly set to pursue an extended stay at Anfield with a potential Barcelona switch close to collapse, according to Sport.

The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to join compatriot Ronald Koeman in Spain, though it suspected that the rise of Ilaix Moriba has encouraged the Catalans to focus their transfer efforts on other areas of the squad.

It puts the No.5 in a difficult position, having allegedly eyed a role at the La Liga outfit for some time now.

Will Wijnaldum end up extending his stay at Liverpool?

Liverpool have been in negotiation with the 30-year-old for several months over a new contract, to little avail, with the former Newcastle star reportedly deeming his current club’s financial package unsuitable.

At his age, Wijnaldum’s next contract will likely be his largest; the prospect of a sizeable sign-on fee in addition to a big contract with Barcelona would have been more than tempting.

Unless another notable suitor should step forward to fill the void left by the Spanish giant, however, then the midfielder must risk a move to another side of a lesser stature than Jurgen Klopp’s.

Should the report be accurate, we’d imagine that Gini would be more willing to take on a less lucrative contract than that which he might have received in Spain.

