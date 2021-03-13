Agent admits Liverpool players ‘have struggled’ with social media: “What on earth do you say after six home defeats?”

An unidentified agent revealed that “most Liverpool players have struggled” in relation to their social media posting in light of the club’s poor domestic form of late, as reported by The Athletic.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently on an unprecedented run of six home defeats in a row, after having secured a 68-game unbeaten run at Anfield prior to the shock defeat to Burnley in January.

“An agent conceded that most Liverpool players have struggled to maintain the defiant social media messages that many footballers post after a disappointing result: ‘What on earth do you say after six home defeats?’, he says,” Adam Crafton and co. wrote.

What lies on the horizon for Liverpool’s domestic campaign?

Liverpool have suffered from a number of reality checks this season, with expectations downgrading at various points as the side has tumbled down the league table.

Sitting in the eighth spot, seven points away from the top four, there’s no sugarcoating the fact that we’ll have our work cut out for us to qualify for Europe’s elite competition via the Premier League.

The return of Fabinho to his favoured midfield position, however, as we posted an assertive performance against RB Leipzig in the second-leg of our Last 16 Champions League tie, offers a considerable degree of hope for the remainder of the term.

