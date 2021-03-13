Bayern Munich chief reportedly holds a ‘burning desire’ for Klopp – The Athletic

Bayern Munich executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is said to hold a “burning desire” for Jurgen Klopp to take the reins at the Bundesliga outfit, as reported by The Athletic.

The publication has suggested that the Liverpool boss will be sought after by the Champions League holders should Hansi Flick be approached by the German national team.

“In 2018, Bayern asked Klopp to return to Germany but the coach declined,” Adam Crafton and co. wrote. “A well-placed source suggested that the executive’s interest in Klopp is so long-standing as to be a ‘burning desire’ and some observers made a link between Klopp’s personal Adidas endorsement and Bayern also having an Adidas kit deal.”

Is there any chance that Klopp might leave Liverpool before his contract ends in 2024?

Even if the 53-year-old had not come out and explicitly stated his desire to honour his contract with Liverpool, the idea that he might leave Liverpool to take up a role with the side that repeatedly poached his players at Dortmund seems rather unlikely.

Putting aside the fact that Klopp currently coaches in what is widely considered to be the best football league in the world, the role at Anfield is one that is uniquely appealing to the former Mainz boss.

Whilst we’re hardly a team with unlimited funds to splash about, Jurgen is leading one of the most prestigious sides in Europe, having orchestrated our return to the continent’s elite in the space of four years.

Beyond football, the club and city clicks with the boss on an emotional, social and political level – our very ethos, ultimately, is one that is extremely well-suited to Klopp and one that would be hard to give up before his contract’s natural end.

