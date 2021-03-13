Dietmar Hamann advises Liverpool to focus all efforts on the Champions League at the expense of PL

Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann has said that Jurgen Klopp’s side should focus all their efforts on winning the Champions League, at the expense of the remainder of their Premier League campaign.

The Reds’ domestic form has dropped considerably since the turn of the year, with injuries appearing to take their toll.

“For Liverpool FC with Jürgen Klopp, I think the chance of winning the Champions League is greater than finishing in the top four in the Premier League and thus qualifying for next season’s top flight,” the German told Sky Sports Germany (via Sport Witness). “Klopp’s situation with Liverpool was similar to the one he had in his last year at Dortmund. He is a seasoned coach; his sovereignty is one of his greatest strengths, so he can handle it.”

READ MORE: (Image) Rumoured LFC 2021/22 home kit looks even better on Van Dijk

Should Liverpool focus exclusively on the Champions League?

The club has suffered from a false dawn before, having lost three of its four league ties after the first leg of the Last 16 Champions League clash with RB Leipzig, which also ended in a 2-0 victory.

That being said, the return of Fabinho to the midfield midweek signified a much-changed Liverpool performance from that to which we have had to endure over the last few weeks.

Offering a great deal of balance to the middle of the park, something from which the forward line has also benefitted, we looked a far more threatening side.

With the table being what it is, the chances of top four qualification are stacked against us, however, with the Brazilian back in the midfield three, it’s worth at the very least building up some domestic form that could feed into our European campaign.