Jurgen Klopp outlines desire to stick with new centre-back partnership: ‘Why should we change it?’

Jurgen Klopp appeared to suggest to reporters in his pre-match presser that he is happy with the current centre-back partnership formed between Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips.

The pair started at the back together in the 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig midweek, posting an assured performance behind Fabinho who had been returned to his favoured midfield berth.

Klopp: "There is no test now [for Kabak and Phillips]. I hope they will stay fit. I cannot sit here and guarantee that! They are still available and look good. If they are ready to go again then why should we change it? We want consistency. It looks really good." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) March 13, 2021

READ MORE: Liverpool players’ dressing room reaction to Mo Salah agent tweet revealed

How will Liverpool fare with Phillips and Kabak as the centre-back partnership for the rest of the term?

Considering the quality of the centre-back partnership Liverpool entered the season with, there were some concerns from various quarters of the fanbase over how a combination of a new signing and an Academy graduate would fare.

Barring the 2-0 defeat to Everton at Anfield, in which Phillips was substituted on for an injured Jordan Henderson, the pairing with Kabak has proved somewhat effective – particularly so with Fabinho back in midfield.

It’s early days, of course, with Klopp yet to test the duo against quality Premier League opposition, but with the options as they are, we’d be hard-pressed to find a more suitable solution.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, HERE!