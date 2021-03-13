Jurgen Klopp’s transfer priorities identified; LFC boss wants two positions bolstered in summer – The Athletic

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly identified the positions of centre-half and forward as two key areas he wishes the club to strengthen in the summer, according to The Athletic.

Following the damage to Liverpool’s league campaign, in light of the long-term injuries sustained in defence, not to mention the poor form of Bobby Firmino highlighted, it is expected that the side will once again be active in the impending window.

“The club insist the money is available for Klopp to strengthen his squad this summer and insist it was there to be spent – on the right player – if he had been available in the past two windows,” Adam Crafton and co. wrote. “Klopp is particularly hopeful he will be allowed to freshen up his front three positions.”

What will Liverpool’s summer window look like?

While The Athletic has highlighted two positions as being priorities, the likely eventuality of Gini Wijnaldum departing on a free in the summer suggests that the club will have three areas of the squad in need of reinforcement.

Without Champions League football, some have speculated that Klopp’s transfer plans will need a reality check, though other reports have claimed that FSG will back the German regardless of how Liverpool’s domestic campaign pans out.

Though the return of long-term injuries Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez will massively improve our fortunes going into the next season, we cannot afford to be idle in the upcoming transfer window.

The rise of Curtis Jones may convince Klopp that a new midfielder isn’t a necessity, however, action must be taken to ensure that the circumstances that derailed our season cannot resurface in the next term.

