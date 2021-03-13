Klopp even more unlikely to leave LFC due to unique circumstances, claims Athletic source: ‘He definitely will not leave’

Jurgen Klopp “definitely will not leave” his role as Liverpool manager, a source has claimed, due to the Reds’ current unenviable circumstances, as reported by The Athletic.

The German’s side has suffered from a dip in form, which has seen the club drop out of the top four spots, throwing the chances of Champions League qualification for the incumbent league champions into doubt.

“A source explained that Klopp’s commitment to Liverpool will only be intensified by recent setbacks,” Adam Crafton and co. wrote. “They said: ‘The less successful Jurgen is the more stubborn he becomes to get his team back to the levels and success they had before. Being in a bad position means he definitely will not leave’.”

READ MORE: Bayern Munich chief reportedly holds a ‘burning desire’ for Klopp – The Athletic

How will Klopp look to turn around Liverpool’s form?

There can be no doubt over the centrality of Liverpool’s injury crisis in the demise of our title defence, with the loss of starting centre-back duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez keenly felt.

Yet, in recent times, our failure to collect points in the Premier League appears to have come down to a mixture of tiredness and the loss of our indomitable mentality, with Klopp’s men losing six home games in a row.

The return of Fabinho to the midfield has offered a ray of hope to carve past the bleakness of our domestic campaign, however, with the Brazilian’s installment alongside Thiago Alcantara providing our No.6 with a new lease of life.

While it may be a big ask to secure a top four place from the remaining 10 league fixtures, the chances of such an eventuality occurring are no longer quite as slim, should the Liverpool boss choose to keep our No.3 in his favoured position.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, HERE!