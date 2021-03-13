Liverpool players’ dressing room reaction to Mo Salah agent tweet revealed

Following Mo Salah’s agent’s tweet intervention after being substituted in the second-half of Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea, the Egyptian was “gently ribbed” by his teammates, as reported by The Athletic.

The club has been subjected to a roller-coaster of speculation over the forward’s future, most notably previously after the No.11 conducted an interview with Spanish publication AS in mid-December.

“Despite the inconvenience of Salah’s agent Abbas, sporting director Michael Edwards has worked with other challenging agents in recent years,” Adam Crafton and co. wrote. “In the Liverpool dressing room, some team-mates gently ribbed the Egyptian for his agent’s tweet.”

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp’s transfer priorities identified; LFC boss wants two positions bolstered in the summer – The Athletic

Where does Mo Salah’s future lie?

As the 28-year-old told AS prior to Liverpool’s humbling of Crystal Palace, his future at Anfield very much remains in the club’s hands, which would certainly indicate his desire to remain in Merseyside.

With a contract expiring in the summer of 2023, it’s not an immediate priority for the club to sort out, though realistically we’ll want to have the Egypt international on updated terms sometime next season at the latest.

It has been suggested that should Jurgen Klopp wish to bring in one of Europe’s elite talents – to be more precise: Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe – we’d have to part ways with one of our prestigious front-three.

Though some might argue the sale of the Egyptian King would be a small price to pay to bring in a top, young forward, the argument remains that we’re not necessarily adding to the squad as much as replacing a key star.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, HERE!