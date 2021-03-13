Liverpool won’t suffer Nike penalty if Reds fail to qualify for Champions League, though deal contains warning for future – The Athletic

Nike’s deal with Liverpool “does not contain a penalty clause” should the Reds not qualify for Champions League football next term, as reported by The Athletic.

That being said, it has been revealed that two consecutive seasons out of the most prestigious European competition will hold consequences for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the form of a “small percentage drop in the base income” in addition to the loss of key incentives.

As things stand, the club looks in danger of failing to reach the heralded top four spots, as the domestic campaign has suffered since the turn of the year.

How will a lack of Champions League football affect Liverpool next season?

Despite Liverpool’s current struggles in the Premier League, the return of Fabinho in the heart of the midfield has offered some hope of a rejuvenated campaign or, at the very least, a successful run in the Champions League.

The news that we won’t suffer an immediate penalty, should we fail to make the top four spots this term, is reassuring, however, there are concerns over the club’s potential spending power in the summer.

Realistically speaking, a season out of the Champions League shouldn’t be too harmful to the club’s transfer plans – provided that reports of FSG’s backing in the summer are accurate – in light of our recent success in the last three years.

With a full-strength side once again available to Klopp in 2021/22, we’d expect Liverpool to at least finish in the top four places.

