New report claims Wijnaldum transfer to Barcelona extremely close to completion

A transfer for Gini Wijnaldum to Barcelona is “95% done” a recruitment source told Football Insider.

The Liverpool midfielder has been strongly linked with a switch to the Camp Nou, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season despite ongoing talks with the Reds over new terms.

Ronald Koeman admitted last summer that his side was very keen on attaining the services of the 30-year-old; as the term draws to an end, such an eventuality becomes increasingly likely.

How likely is it that Wijnaldum will leave Liverpool in the summer?

The Dutch international reiterated in a recent interview that he remained happy at the club, adding that he would be “devastated” if he ended up parting ways with Liverpool.

With a number of signs pointing to the former Newcastle star’s desire to extend his Anfield career, it makes little sense as to how the club and player have failed to come to an agreement.

Given Wijnaldum’s age, his next contract will be his last major opportunity for a lucrative contract, of which reports claim Barcelona would be prepared to give him.

With various claims appearing to contradict each other, it remains unclear as to whether the midfielder will remain with Jurgen Klopp come the next season, though it is certainly something we’d welcome in consideration of his clear value to the German.

