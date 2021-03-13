Paul Merson explains why LFC shouldn’t sell Salah; says Reds could part ways with Egyptian’s teammate instead

Paul Merson has rubbished the idea that Mo Salah could leave Liverpool in the summer, suggesting that if the Reds were to part ways with any of the front three that it could be Bobby Firmino ahead of the Egyptian.

The Brazilian’s form has been thrust under the spotlight since the turn of the year, with pundits questioning the No.9’s capability in carrying out his link-up play role.

“He’s top scorer in the Premier League again playing on the wing, and how many chances has he missed to score even more?” the former Arsenal man wrote in The Daily Star (via Football 365). “Plus, he’s doing it while they are struggling. I don’t see that he’s doing anything wrong. His goalscoring record speaks for itself.”

“There’s lots of talk about him maybe leaving. But if you’re Liverpool, you don’t want to be losing Salah,” Merson added. “Even if Jurgen Klopp wants to freshen things up, I wouldn’t freshen up by selling Salah. Roberto Firmino maybe. But not Salah.”

Will Liverpool sell one of their prized front three?

Without one of the forwards agitating for a new challenge elsewhere, we at the EOTK highly doubt that Jurgen Klopp would sanction the sale, not even to fund a big money move for one of Europe’s big talents.

Salah’s Liverpool future has fallen under the microscope of late following the intervention of his agent during our 1-0 defeat to Chelsea earlier in the month.

Otherwise, there has hardly been any indication from any one of the front three in relation to a desire to seek pastures new.

It’s been suggested that a forward will be sought out in the summer to further bolster the options available to Klopp, though we’d imagine that such a signing won’t be dependent on one of Sadio Mane and co. leaving.

