Rivaldo tips Rangers star to join LFC if Gerrard ever becomes Reds boss

Rivaldo has tipped Ianis Hagi to sign for Liverpool should Steven Gerrard ever become Liverpool manager, as reported by the Echo.

Emanuel Rosu, a Romanian football journalist, quoted the Brazil legend, with the 22-year-old Rangers star having impressed in his second season in Scotland, registering 15 goal contributions in 26 Premiership games.

Rivaldo: "I am sure Gerrard will go to Liverpool one day and maybe Ianis Hagi could make the step with him and follow him to Anfield". #RangersFC #rangers — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) March 12, 2021

READ MORE: Dietmar Hamann advises Liverpool to focus all efforts on the Champions League at the expense of PL

Should Liverpool be keeping tabs on the Rangers star?

The Romanian midfielder would be considered something of a wildcard if the Reds happened to express an interest this summer.

That being said, for the most part, much of Liverpool’s business is done extremely quietly with journalists fumbling around in the dark trying to catch a glimpse of a rumour.

The versatility of the 22-year-old is certainly something to commend, with Hagi able to fill out in the left and right-wing spots, in addition to the centre of midfield, as he has for the Scottish champions this season.

It’s probably too soon for the youngster to make a switch to Anfield, however, and certainly so for the manager, though we’re sure there will be some consideration for the latter around the time Jurgen Klopp’s contract draws to a close.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, HERE!