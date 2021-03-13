(Video) Klopp refuses to rule out Firmino return for Wolves, as Reds await injury update

Jurgen Klopp told reporters in the pre-match press conference that the club was not yet certain as to whether Bobby Firmino would be available for the Wolves clash, with the Reds awaiting an update from the medical department.

Nonetheless, the German refused to rule out the Brazilian forward entirely from the impending league clash, expressing his hope that the next two days would yield positive news for the No.9.

Should the 29-year-old be unavailable for the visit to the Molineux Stadium next Monday, it would not necessarily be the end of the world considering how Diogo Jota has fared in Firmino’s absence.

A front-three containing the Portuguese and usual suspects in Mo Salah and Sadio Mane proved to be a considerable threat midweek against RB Leipzig.

With the former Hoffenheim star’s form being called into question, not to mention concerns over his perceived jadedness of late, Bobby could ideally do with a rest to help recharge his batteries before the end-of-season run-in.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"We [Firmino] have a few more days. We have the medical meeting after the press conference, sorry!" Klopp shares an injury update ahead of the Wolves clash 🐺 #LFC pic.twitter.com/65Qbn2fHac — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 13, 2021

