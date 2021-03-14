6’4 Bundesliga centre-half a major target for Liverpool this summer – report

RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate is reportedly a ‘key target’ for Liverpool this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his defensive options.

The 21-year-old has proven himself in the Bundesliga and Champions League this season with some world-class performances alongside Dayot Upamecano.

According to Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer, who broke the news of Virgil van Dijk’s transfer in 2018, Konate has been shortlisted by Liverpool.

The above report claims the 6’4 defender could be available for just £34million this summer, which is in line with Transfermarkt‘s estimated valuation of the Frenchman.

Liverpool picked up Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies over the winter, with the defensive fitness crisis at Anfield not getting any better after Joel Matip sustained a season-ending injury, joining Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the side-lines.

The Turk only signed on a short-term loan deal and the former Preston North End man is yet to make his debut almost two months down the line, so it seems Klopp could be in the market for a new centre-half this summer.

But that’s just speculation and it remains to be seen what’ll come of Kabak and Davies’ Liverpool careers.