Barcelona to end Coutinho’s nightmare with Liverpool set to reap benefits

Barcelona are reportedly set to draw the curtains on Philippe Coutinho’s time at Camp Nou, with the newly-elected board identifying the Brazilian as surplus to requirement.

After leaving Liverpool in 2018, the midfielder’s career has taken a significant downturn – he’s won titles with the Catalan side, including European football’s biggest honour during a loan spell with Bayern Munich, but his performances over the last few years just aren’t what you’d expect of a £140million superstar.

In the past, we’ve covered reports which sate Coutinho was desperate to return to Anfield, but the feelings have not been reciprocated on the Reds’ end.

While it remains doubtful the Brazilian will return to Liverpool one day, it does seem like he’ll at least be on the move this summer.

According the Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona will be interested in selling Coutinho this summer for a figure in the area of what they still owe the Premier League champions – around £45million.

While he’s had a faltering few years away from England, it’s clear the former Liverpool star still has a lot to offer and we’re sure the Reds will be watching on with a keen eye over the next few months.