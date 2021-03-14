Best of Balagizi as Liverpool fans get excited about teenage starlet (video)

Liverpool fans who have been paying attention to the U18 squad this season will have noticed an exciting prospect in attacking midfielder James Balagizi.

The 17-year-old has bagged two assists in 2020/21, both coming in an impressive 3-0 victory over Newcastle United, but that far from tells the full story as the starlet has put in several incredible shifts for the young Reds over the last six months.

James Balagizi with 2 assists today, another very special player we have 💫 pic.twitter.com/1LDPzXfuq2 — Lewis🌊 (@LewYNWA) March 13, 2021

Liverpool’s U18s are an exciting team to watch most of the time, but especially so when Balagizi is at the focal point of their midfield.

The former Manchester City youth player has shown versatility this season, operating as a winger and in a more central position when needed.

If you take a look at the video below – you’ll see some of Balagizi’s highlights from the first few months of the 2020/21 season and his stints with England U17.

The Liverpool starlet has a similar playing style to Philippe Coutinho, with intelligent dribbling and passing – but he’s also blessed with blistering pace and can more than handle himself in possession.

There are a handful of top talents in the U18s’ squad and it’s hard to predict who will be the next to break into the senior team, but my money would be on Balagizi.

Take a watch of the video below (with footage via LFC TV and FA Productions):