Former Liverpool starlet sold for £23.5m hasn’t ‘lived up to expectation’ at new club, suggests pundit

Chris Sutton suggested that the owners of Sheffield United may feel that Rhian Brewster hasn’t “lived up to expectation” at Bramall Lane.

The forward was purchased from Liverpool for £23.5m in the prior summer but has failed to make an impact at his new club.

“Just playing devil’s advocate. Will the owners look at the signings of McBurnie and Brewster and maybe say, they cost a lot of money and they haven’t lived up to expectation?” the pundit told 606 on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The Reds’ hierarchy’s decision to implement a buyback clause into the deal taking Brewster to Sheffield highlighted just how highly-rated he was perceived at Anfield.

Ultimately, however, the lack of a single goal contribution in 20 league appearances for his new employers suggests that the move hasn’t worked out for the player and club.

That being said, there has been some concern that the youngster was not given enough opportunities to blossom under Chris Wilder, with the former Red’s minutes under the Englishman being variable game to game.

There’s no questioning the talent on offer with the 20-year-old, and perhaps a change in manager could prompt an overturn in form, despite it occurring inexplicably late in the season.

