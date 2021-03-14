Liverpool open to offers for £29m Champions League hero – report

Liverpool are reportedly ready to consider the departure of Joel Matip this summer.

That’s according to Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer, who also claims offers for Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamblerlain will be entertained.

When Liverpool have a fully-fit squad, Matip is third-choice behind Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez – but injuries have given him regular game-time over the last few years, with Dejan Lovren departing last summer after playing fourth fiddle.

Since signing from Schalke in 2016, the Cameroonian has established himself as a main man at Anfield, with his finest moment coming in the 2019 Champions League final.

With less than five minutes on the clock, Matip played a sly pass to Divock Origi who smashed an effort low and hard beyond Hugo Lloris in goal to make it 2-0 and put the match beyond Spurs.

Transfermarkt value the 29-year-old defender at £28.8million and with three years left on his current contract, Liverpool will surely seek a transfer fee close to that figure, if the above report is to be believed.