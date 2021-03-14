Liverpool prepared to hear offers for £20m out-of-favour star – report

Liverpool will consider offers for out-of-favour midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as reported by Sunday World.

The Englishman, valued at £20m by Transfermarkt, has been identified along with a host of other Reds stars as surplus to requirements.

“Anfield chiefs have vowed to do everything they can to keep Salah despite constant links with a move away, but they would be open to offers for Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi, with Klopp assuring Anfield chiefs that he is fully committed to the challenge of getting his side back on track next season after recent speculation over his own future,” Kevin Palmer wrote.

Are Liverpool preparing for a summer exodus?

In light of the financial ramifications of COVID-19, not to mention the former Arsenal man’s low stock at Liverpool, we’re unlikely to recoup a fee close to the £35m handed to Arsenal in 2017.

Despite reports suggesting that FSG will financially back Jurgen Klopp in the upcoming transfer window, we’d expect the club to attempt to lessen the blow with some sales in the summer.

It would be a shame to lose such a popular figure in the squad, not to mention a quality player, whose injury struggles have limited his impact for the side, though hardly an eventuality that seems detached from reality.

