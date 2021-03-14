Liverpool set to rival La Liga side for €70m Juventus star – report

Liverpool are considering a move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala – who is also being eyed by Sevilla – in the upcoming summer window, as reported by El Gol Digital.

The Argentine’s contract with the Serie A giant is set to expire next year, which could mean that his suspected price tag is somewhat lower than expected.

However, having suffered collateral ligament damage to his knee, the 27-year-old has been stuck on the sidelines since early January.

Is Dybala a likely target for Liverpool in the summer?

The position of centre-forward has reportedly been identified by Jurgen Klopp as a priority for the upcoming transfer window.

The potential signing of the Serie A star would come as a major surprise, particularly given the player’s age and the likelihood that the side will be pursuing options of a similar age group to Diogo Jota.

With Mo Salah and co. all approaching their 30s, we’d expect the recruitment team to keep one eye on the future as we look to bolster our forward options.

