Liverpool starlet on Leeds’ transfer list as Bielsa eyes fullback additions – report

Yasser Larouci has reportedly been identified by Marcelo Bielsa as a potential target, as the Leeds boss looks to bolster his fullback options, according to the Mirror (via HITC).

The 20-year-old’s contract runs out this summer, paving the way for the Premier League side to snap up the Algerian come the season end.

Having not featured for the senior team since the FA Cup draw with Shrewsbury last year, not to mention the youngster’s struggles to break into the U23’s first-XI, we’d expect Larouci to remain surplus to requirements.

It’s a shame that it hasn’t worked out for the starlet at Anfield, despite having posted promising displays when called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

Realistically, however, with Kostas Tsimikas and James Milner ahead in the pecking order behind Andy Robertson, the left-back faced a challenge to break into the senior side.

Should a new contract not be offered prior to the season end, we’d love to see the young defender get a chance at a club like Leeds.

