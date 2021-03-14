Liverpool youngster suffers devastating ACL injury

Liverpool youngster Layton Stewart has unfortunately suffered a devastating ACL injury and will now miss the remainder of the season.

The U18s’ starlet picked up a knock in the young Reds’ 3-0 win over Newcastle United over the weekend, and confirmed the horrid news on Instagram.

You can see a screengrab of the social media post below, via GOAL’s Neil Jones.

Absolutely rotten news for #LFC youngster Layton Stewart, who has suffered a ruptured ACL. Best wishes for a full and speedy recovery 🤞 pic.twitter.com/oFHjfcLI64 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) March 14, 2021

No doubt young Stewart will have the full support of his family, friends and club as he works on recovering from the injury.

The 18-year-old has an unreal 16 goal contribution in just ten games this season and will be looking to kick on next term.

MORE: Best of Balagizi as Liverpool fans get excited about teenage starlet (video)

Stewart is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Liverpool’s youth set-up, so he will leave a substantial gap in their line-up moving forward.

The young Reds are up against Sutton United on Tuesday night as they hope to keep pressure on Manchester United and City at the top of the U18 Premier League table.

The three North West outfits have pulled away at the top, with Liverpool sitting third on 39 points; City on 39 too and United on 42.