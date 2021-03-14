Michael Owen makes Liverpool prediction ahead of Wolves clash

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has weighed in on the Reds’ Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers this week.

Jurgen Klopp and co. will be desperate to get their domestic form back on track following a convincing 4-0 aggregate win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

There has been a lot of doom and gloom around Anfield of late, but Liverpool sit just eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, with a game in hand on the Blues.

Owen has tipped his old side to get negotiate a win against Wolves, who haven’t been enjoyed their best form of late, winning just two of their last five games.

Writing in his column for BetVictor (via The Sport Review), the Cestrian said: ‘Liverpool earned a much needed home win in the Champions League against Leipzig midweek. The Reds’ will be hoping that is the catalyst for better things after a poor run of late.

‘Another positive for the visitors is the return of Diogo Jota. I expect him to line up against his former side and if he can find the form he showed earlier in the season, I think he’ll play his part in a Liverpool win.’

It’s not impossible for Liverpool to turn this season around. It goes without saying, aiming for a fourth-placed finish should now be the priority in the Premier League.

Being able to offer current and potential players Champions League football in 2021/22 is important for progression and qualifying by means of winning it this season isn’t as nailed-on as we’d like!

That being said, Liverpool have a realistic shot at the European title – as long as the Leipzig win was a turning point – and the same can be said of their attempts to climb the Premier League table.