Pundit suggests LFC could be good stepping stone for recent signing ahead of potential Celtic switch

Danny Mills has said that Ben Davies’ Liverpool transfer could allow him to get a better deal with another club, like Celtic, who were previously interested in the defender.

The centre-half had been reportedly poised to make the switch to Celtic Park, before the Reds scuppered the incumbent Scottish champions’ move at the last-minute.

“He always knew he was going to be on the periphery and get few opportunities,” the former Manchester City star told Football Insider. “It depends on where Celtic are looking at come the end of the season. What sort of players they want in, what sort of players they want out. But yes, possibly something like that could be a good move for him and in hindsight, he’s going from a position of strength and a better financial package having gone via Liverpool.”

Could Davies end up leaving Liverpool after only a half-season with the club?

While Ozan Kabak’s signing was somewhat justified on the basis of the Turk being a young, highly-rated talent from the Bundesliga, the purchase of Davies from the Championship raised more eyebrows than cheers at the end of the winter window.

The Englishman arrived with some plaudits, of course, though few had expected Liverpool to dip into the English second-division to solve their injury crisis in defence.

Admittedly, there is the possibility that Davies has simply not had enough time at the club to integrate and fully grasp the demands of Jurgen Klopp’s playing style.

With the German suggesting that Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips will be the chosen pairing for the remainder of the season, however, it’s difficult to see a scenario in which the 25-year-old would feature on the pitch, particularly so when Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez return.

