Romano confirms ‘interest from top clubs’ in LFC-linked Pulisic as speculation mounts over American’s future

Christian Pulisic will attract “interest from top clubs” if he does end up parting ways with Chelsea in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Sky Sports journalist tweeted that the 22-year-old remains committed to the London side, despite reports linking him with a switch to Liverpool, among a number of other elite sides.

That being said, given Thomas Tuchel’s lack of reliance on the former Dortmund star in comparison to his predecessor, Frank Lampard, speculation has arisen over the forward’s future at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic has always been respectful with Chelsea – great professional. There’s interest from top clubs in case he’ll leave, normal for this kind of talent. But Pulisic is still fighting for Chelsea… and nothing will be decided before June. 🔵 #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 14, 2021

Could Liverpool pursue a deal for Pulisic in the summer?

With a centre-forward having been identified as a top priority for Jurgen Klopp, a reunion between the American and the former Dortmund coach would make a certain amount of sense.

The youngster has not enjoyed a prolific season in London, however, we’d expect Klopp to be more than capable of getting the best out of the underused Chelsea star, should he be interested in securing a move elsewhere.

With a contract running until 2024, however, the potentially sizeable asking price Tuchel’s side would be within their rights to command could put off a potential approach for Pulisic’s services in the summer.

