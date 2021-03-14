(Video) Liverpool starlet bags classy goal and draws Messi comparison

(Video) Liverpool starlet bags classy goal and draws Messi comparison

Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musialowski has been on fire for the U18s this season, bagging an impressive six goal contributions this season so far.

The 17-year-old scored with a wonderful solo strike against Newcastle United, picking up the ball near the half-way line and charging toward the Magpies’ net.

Musialowski skims past no less than four players, before striking past a fifth and the helpless goalkeeper.

It’s a truly wonderful goal – and you can watch it via the tweet below, in which Twitter user @F9Txrres drops a clip with a bold Lionel Messi shout included.

Pictures via LFC TV.

