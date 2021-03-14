(Video) Mane loses training ground bet with Thiago

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane made a little wager with Thiago in training as the stars enjoyed a session of head-tennis.

The Senegal international wanted an extra game and had a bet with the Spaniard that the loser would have to jump into one of the cold pools at Kirkby.

Mane joked that he wants to see Thiago “swimming” after the game – but he and Nat Phillips lost to Thiago and Ozan Kabak!

We wonder if Sadio held up his end of the deal and jumped into the pool, because it wasn’t shown in the video below.

Take a look – via LFC TV – and skip to 9.51.