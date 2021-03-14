(Video) “My broski!” – Tsimikas bromance flourishing in Liverpool training

Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas, who has had a stuttering start to his career at Anfield, seems to be settling in rather well.

In the latest instalment of Inside Training, the Greek star poses for a photo with team-mate Xherdan Shaqiri, and tells the cameraman “that’s my broski” with the duo laughing.

Moments before this, you can see Tsimikas waiting for the Swiss international as Mo Salah and Diogo Jota walk out, and shouting “broski” when he sees Shaq.

It’s nice to see Tsimikas settling in at Liverpool – fitness has been a plague this season, with the full-back one of many struggling, but he’s shown shades of his class.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV – and skip to 0.41.