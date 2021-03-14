(Video) Nat Phillips reacts to Nat Phillips memes and it’s brilliant

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips put in a monstrous shift against RB Leipzig last week and fans online took notice.

Loads of Reds supporters took to Twitter to share memes about the centre-half, who was seemingly willing to clear absolutely every rogue ball with his head.

It’s not a criticism of Phillips, but more of a jovial appreciation of his dedication to the cause.

SPORTbible had a chat with Phillips some time after the game to discuss these Internet memes, which he’s enjoyed, and has offered his reaction to some of the best ones – including some other fun chat.

Take a look at the video below:

