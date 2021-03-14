(Video) Phillips heads Thiago mistake in training because of course he does

Some Liverpool stars got to play a new training ground game this week, with the coaches setting up a session of head-tennis.

The rules were players had to play two passes before trying to ‘score’ on the opposition.

Thiago and Nat Phillips were on the same team and the Spaniard seemingly made an error, lifting the ball over the net before making enough passes – but it was intercepted by Phillips, who headed the ball down to Trent Alexander-Arnold to strike.

It seems after his solid performance against Leipzig, in which Liverpool fans jovially remarked his aerial ability was unreal, heading the ball in any circumstance is Nat’s thing! Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV – and skip to 4.50.